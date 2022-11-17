Synovus Financial Corp Sells 24,058 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,368,000 after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

