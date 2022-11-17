Clarius Group LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 496.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

