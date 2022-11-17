Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) EVP Acquires $56,400.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.27 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 171.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

