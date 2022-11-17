Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Shares of FANG opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

