Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

