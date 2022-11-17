MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $126.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

