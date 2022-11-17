Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in onsemi by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in onsemi by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

onsemi Trading Down 5.4 %

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

