Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO John Bissell Sells 7,700 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Origin Materials Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.