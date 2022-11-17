Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO John Bissell Sells 7,700 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 28,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

