Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.