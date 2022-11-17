Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $11,781,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,235.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

