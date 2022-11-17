Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

