17,600 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

