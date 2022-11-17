Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 5,387 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $431.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.61 and a 200-day moving average of $406.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.