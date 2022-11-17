Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.46.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

