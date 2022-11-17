Fiera Capital Corp Buys 12,250 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

NYSE EOG opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

