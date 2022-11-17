Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,588 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,147 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

