Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 47 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,781,031 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,222.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,235.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

