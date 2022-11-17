Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,798 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

