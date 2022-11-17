Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $370.42 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

