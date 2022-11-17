Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.01 and its 200-day moving average is $243.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

