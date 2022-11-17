Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,107,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

