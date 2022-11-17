Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 665 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GD opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

