Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

