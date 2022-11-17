Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter.

PMN stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.62. ProMIS Neurosciences has a one year low of C$5.70 and a one year high of C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$68.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.05.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

