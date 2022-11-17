Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $435.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

