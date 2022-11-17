Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $35.13 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,285,000 after acquiring an additional 393,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,267 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

