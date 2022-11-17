Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 47,935 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,935 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.6 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

