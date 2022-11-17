Nwam LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $6,619,720. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

