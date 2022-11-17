MGO One Seven LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

