MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $256.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

