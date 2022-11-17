Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,687 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

