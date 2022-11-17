Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 111,150 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

