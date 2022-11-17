Joshua C. Lee Sells 10,200 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 10,200 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,936.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $328,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

