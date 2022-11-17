Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $61.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 103.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.