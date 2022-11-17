SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.18 and last traded at $240.00. 7,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,552,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.17 and its 200-day moving average is $387.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.