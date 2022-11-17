The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $783,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EL opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.