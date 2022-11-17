JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $912.45 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $912,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $647.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.47 and a 200-day moving average of $637.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.53.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

