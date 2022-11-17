Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after buying an additional 1,387,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CARR stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

