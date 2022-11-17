Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $170.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.