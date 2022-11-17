FY2022 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Reduced by Cormark (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Americas Silver Trading Down 4.3 %

Americas Silver Company Profile

USA stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$121.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

