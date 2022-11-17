Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $296.02 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day moving average is $312.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

