Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.8 %

INTC stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.