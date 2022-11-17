Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $305.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

