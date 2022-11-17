Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

