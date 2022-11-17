Fiera Capital Corp Buys 18,270 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,698 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,227 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

