Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $335.64 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

