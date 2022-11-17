Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Maximus worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.