Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cannae by 8.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cannae by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 20.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

