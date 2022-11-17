CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,678,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 211,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 5.7 %

About CyberArk Software

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

