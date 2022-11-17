Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $23,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

